Nissan is working to launch the Magnite in India sometime after Diwali. Last week, we had shared our first impression of the car following its unveiling.

Now, we bring you the expected price of the upcoming SUV courtesy our reliable contributor, Somnath Chatterjee.

Spoiler alert: The Magnite will be significantly cheaper than some of its popular rivals like Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.