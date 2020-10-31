Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 12:08 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Nissan is working to launch the Magnite in India sometime after Diwali. Last week, we had shared our first impression of the car following its unveiling.
Now, we bring you the expected price of the upcoming SUV courtesy our reliable contributor, Somnath Chatterjee.
Spoiler alert: The Magnite will be significantly cheaper than some of its popular rivals like Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.
The Nissan Magnite features a bold and striking design, with a huge octagonal grille, a sculpted bonnet, and silvered skid plates.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels with black inserts, and squared-off wheel arches.
For lighting, the SUV houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps.
While Nissan is yet to share the powertrain details, it will offer the Magnite with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated unit and a 1.0-liter turbo motor. A manual gearbox would be available as standard while the turbo engine will get a CVT drivetrain.
The Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control.
The car also packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console that offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, it has dual airbags, a 360-degree camera, traction control, and ABS with EBD.
As per our sources, the base variant of the upcoming Nissan Magnite will be priced at around Rs. 5.3 lakh (ex-showroom), making it roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh cheaper than the Sonet. In fact, it would be the most affordable compact SUV in the market.
