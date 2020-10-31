-
Telangana electric vehicle policy: All you need to know
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The Telangana government on Friday launched the 'Telangana Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy' to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS) in the state.
Through the policy, the government seeks to attract $4 billion in private investments to boost the EV sector and create employment for 1.2 lakh people by 2030 in EV charging infrastructure development, manufacturing activities, and shared mobility.
Launch
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao says policy 'extremely comprehensive'
State Ministers KT Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar present at the launch of the policy, which will be effective for 10 years from the date of notification. It will be reviewed by the Steering Committee.
According to Economic Times, Rama Rao described the policy as "extremely comprehensive," adding that the government took a "pragmatic approach" in designing the policy in consultation with industry leaders.
Details
Policy aims to develop Telangana global EV research hub
The policy pushes for proactive support towards the creation of EV charging infrastructure in the initial phase which will eventually create a commercially viable market for the EV charging business.
It called for developing Telangana as a global hub for EV research and innovation. Notably, Telangana is only the third Indian state to launch an EV policy after Delhi and Gujarat.
Information
Telangana signs MoUs with 5 firms
The state government on Friday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five firms. Under the policy, strategic and mega projects (requiring an investment of over Rs. 200 crore in plant/machinery or employment of over 1,000 people) shall be extended tailor-made benefits on a case-to-case basis.
Incentives
100% exemption on road tax, registration fee
The policy offers 100% exemption on road tax and registration fee for the first 2 lakh electric two-wheelers and first 20,000 electric three-wheelers purchased and registered within Telangana.
Four-wheelers have also been offered 100% exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first 5,000 units purchased and registered in Telangana.
The exemption is also extended to the first 500 buses and electric tractors.
Charging Infrastructure
Fast-charging stations to be set up in Hyderabad, other towns
The policy also notified that an initial batch of fast-charging stations will be set up in Hyderabad and other towns in a phased manner, by state entities and private players.
Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission will provide a special power tariff category for EV charging stations.
Airports, railway/metro stations, parking lots, bus depots, petrol stations, malls, etc. will be examined for public charging stations.
R&D
Dedicated facility to be developed for R&D centers
Further, the policy aims to attract global R&D activities on other emerging mobility trends such as connected and autonomous vehicles.
To house R&D centers by domestic/global EV majors, a dedicated facility will be developed.
The state government aims to partner with technical institutes and research institutions to help establish centers of excellence for conducting market-focused research on battery technologies, battery management, motors, and controllers.