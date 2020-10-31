Hyundai is gearing up to launch the all-new i20 hatchback in India on November 5. In the latest development, the Sportz variant of the car has been spotted at a dealership, revealing its key features. As per the images, the Sportz variant will come with dark-colored wheels, an all-black cabin, an 8-inch infotainment system, and sleek bulb headlights. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20 Sportz: At a glance

Like the standard model, the Hyundai i20 Sportz trim will feature a large cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, shark fin antenna, and sharp-looking body lines. For lighting, the hatchback will house bulb headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps and Z-shaped taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by sleek body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and dark-colored wheel covers that mimic the style of alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Hyundai i20 is expected to be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the hatchback will include both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Hyundai i20 Sportz variant will have an all-black cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, manual AC, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The high-end Asta and Asta (O) trims will offer an electric sunroof, an air purifier, rear AC vents, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen console. For safety, the car will offer up to six airbags, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

