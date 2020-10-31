Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 05:51 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Hyundai is gearing up to launch the all-new i20 hatchback in India on November 5. In the latest development, the Sportz variant of the car has been spotted at a dealership, revealing its key features.
As per the images, the Sportz variant will come with dark-colored wheels, an all-black cabin, an 8-inch infotainment system, and sleek bulb headlights.
Here's our roundup.
Like the standard model, the Hyundai i20 Sportz trim will feature a large cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, shark fin antenna, and sharp-looking body lines. For lighting, the hatchback will house bulb headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps and Z-shaped taillights.
On the sides, it will be flanked by sleek body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and dark-colored wheel covers that mimic the style of alloy wheels.
The India-specific Hyundai i20 is expected to be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the hatchback will include both manual and automatic gearboxes.
Hyundai i20 Sportz variant will have an all-black cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, manual AC, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The high-end Asta and Asta (O) trims will offer an electric sunroof, an air purifier, rear AC vents, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen console.
For safety, the car will offer up to six airbags, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.
The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai i20 will be revealed during the launch on November 5. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 6.8 lakh for the base-end model and go up to Rs. 11 lakh for the DCT version.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.