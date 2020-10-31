Following the debut of its seventh-generation S-Class sedan, Mercedes is now working to launch the AMG S63 model in early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing for the first time. The upcoming Mercedes-AMG S63 will be based on the all-new S-Class, but with AMG-specific elements, bigger brakes, and 4.0-liter engine that will deliver 700hp of power.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-AMG S63: At a glance

Going by the spy images, the Mercedes-AMG S63 will feature a sloping roofline, a signature Panamericana grille, an updated bumper with larger air dams, and four exhaust vents at the rear. For lighting, it will get LED headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the performance-centric sedan is expected to be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Under the bonnet, the Mercedes-AMG S63 will reportedly draw power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine that will come mated to an electric motor and offer a combined output of 700hp. An S73 variant with an 800hp powertrain is also expected to be on offer.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Details about the interiors of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG S63 are scarce as of now. However, it is expected to offer a 4-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, Alcantara upholstery, AMG-specific steering wheel, automatic climate control, and electrically-adjustable leather seats. The sedan will also sport a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera.

