Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 07:38 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Following the debut of its seventh-generation S-Class sedan, Mercedes is now working to launch the AMG S63 model in early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing for the first time.
The upcoming Mercedes-AMG S63 will be based on the all-new S-Class, but with AMG-specific elements, bigger brakes, and 4.0-liter engine that will deliver 700hp of power.
Going by the spy images, the Mercedes-AMG S63 will feature a sloping roofline, a signature Panamericana grille, an updated bumper with larger air dams, and four exhaust vents at the rear. For lighting, it will get LED headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights.
On the sides, the performance-centric sedan is expected to be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Under the bonnet, the Mercedes-AMG S63 will reportedly draw power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine that will come mated to an electric motor and offer a combined output of 700hp. An S73 variant with an 800hp powertrain is also expected to be on offer.
Details about the interiors of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG S63 are scarce as of now. However, it is expected to offer a 4-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, Alcantara upholstery, AMG-specific steering wheel, automatic climate control, and electrically-adjustable leather seats.
The sedan will also sport a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Official details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new Mercedes-AMG S63 will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in early-2021. However, we expect the flagship sedan to command a price-tag of over Rs. 1.5 crore.
