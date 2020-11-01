Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 12:01 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor is expected to launch the petrol-powered version of its ZS SUV in India sometime in early-2021.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing. As per the spy shots, it will have a black hexagonal grille, sleek projector headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. To recall, it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.
The MG ZS (petrol) will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a black hexagonal grille, wide air dam, and sleek projector headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs.
The SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
There will be a new bumper with reflectors and refreshed LED tail lamps on the rear section.
The MG ZS (petrol) is likely to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated unit that generates 118hp/150Nm, and a 1.3-liter Turbo GDI motor that delivers 160hp/230Nm. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, CVT, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
MG ZS (petrol) will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring leather upholstery, automatic climate control, sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV will also house a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
For the safety of the passengers, it will offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
The MG ZS (petrol) is expected to be launched in India in 2021. The pricing details of the SUV remain unknown as of now but reports suggest it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20 lakh.
