MG Motor is expected to launch the petrol-powered version of its ZS SUV in India sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing. As per the spy shots, it will have a black hexagonal grille, sleek projector headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. To recall, it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Exteriors MG ZS (petrol): At a glance

The MG ZS (petrol) will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a black hexagonal grille, wide air dam, and sleek projector headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. The SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. There will be a new bumper with reflectors and refreshed LED tail lamps on the rear section.

Power and performance

The MG ZS (petrol) is likely to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated unit that generates 118hp/150Nm, and a 1.3-liter Turbo GDI motor that delivers 160hp/230Nm. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, CVT, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

How will the cabin look like?

MG ZS (petrol) will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring leather upholstery, automatic climate control, sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will also house a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, it will offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

