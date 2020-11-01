German automaker Porsche is working on unveiling the new-generation Cayenne E-Hybrid model in 2021. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the SUV will offer an improved driving range thanks to a larger battery pack. The Cayenne E-Hybrid will house a 17.9kWh battery pack, up from the 14.1kWh battery capacity on the current model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid: At a glance

The upcoming Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will retain the design of the current model. It will feature a sloping roofline, a horizontal slat grille, large air intakes, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, the SUV will house adjustable LED headlights, DRLs, and a full-width LED strip on the rear. On the sides, it will have roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will draw power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine, which makes 455.2hp of maximum power. The motor will come mated to a bigger 17.9kWh battery pack that will "yield a 30% electric-range improvement," according to the company.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will have a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, electrically-adjustable seats, air quality control, and rear AC vents. The SUV will also pack a 14-speaker audio system and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?