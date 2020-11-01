Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 11:13 am
Written byHarshita Malik
German automaker Porsche is working on unveiling the new-generation Cayenne E-Hybrid model in 2021. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the SUV will offer an improved driving range thanks to a larger battery pack.
The Cayenne E-Hybrid will house a 17.9kWh battery pack, up from the 14.1kWh battery capacity on the current model.
The upcoming Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will retain the design of the current model. It will feature a sloping roofline, a horizontal slat grille, large air intakes, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
For lighting, the SUV will house adjustable LED headlights, DRLs, and a full-width LED strip on the rear. On the sides, it will have roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
The 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will draw power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine, which makes 455.2hp of maximum power. The motor will come mated to a bigger 17.9kWh battery pack that will "yield a 30% electric-range improvement," according to the company.
The 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will have a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, electrically-adjustable seats, air quality control, and rear AC vents.
The SUV will also pack a 14-speaker audio system and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will offer six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will be revealed sometime in 2021. However, it will carry a slight premium over the existing model, which starts at around Rs. 1.2 crore.
