British automaker MG Motor has discontinued the base-end Style variant of its Hector Plus SUV in India. Following the latest development, the premium four-wheeler is available in three trims: Super, Smart, and Sharp. It costs upwards of Rs. 15.65 lakh, and is offered with a choice of petrol, petrol-hybrid, and diesel powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors MG Hector Plus: At a glance

The MG Hector Plus offers a sporty design, featuring a slightly sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, and a silver-colored skid plate. There is also an all-LED setup for lighting. The SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 4,720mm and a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

MG Hector Plus has a spacious 6-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. There are six airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and "Follow-me-home" headlights for passengers' safety. The SUV also houses a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to ensure connectivity.

Engine Power and performance

MG Hector Plus comes with three BS6-compliant engine choices: 2.0-liter diesel, 1.5-liter petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid. The diesel mill churns out 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter petrol and petrol-hybrid motors generate 141hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 250Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Information How much does it cost?