Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 07:14 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a bid to increase sales this festive season, TVS Motor Company is offering eye-catching offers on its Radeon commuter bike.
These deals can be availed in the form of pre-approved loans at a 6.99% interest rate, low-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,999, down payment beginning from Rs. 14,999, and a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000.
Here are more details.
TVS Radeon is built on a single-cradle tubular frame and has a minimalistic design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a headlight cluster with chrome surrounds, and a silver-colored exhaust.
The bike packs an analog instrument console and a halogen headlamp. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The drum and disc brake models have a curb weight of 116kg and 118kg, respectively.
TVS Radeon is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.7cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine with ET-Fi technology, which improves performance and mileage. The motor churns out 8.08hp of maximum power at 7,350rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 4,500rpm. It is paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox.
The TVS Radeon is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also gets a synchronized braking system, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the BS6-compliant TVS Radeon commuter bike begins at Rs. 60,442 for the base-end model, and goes up to Rs. 66,442 for the range-topping Commuter of the Year (disc brake) variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
