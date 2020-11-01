In a bid to increase sales this festive season, TVS Motor Company is offering eye-catching offers on its Radeon commuter bike. These deals can be availed in the form of pre-approved loans at a 6.99% interest rate, low-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,999, down payment beginning from Rs. 14,999, and a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000. Here are more details.

TVS Radeon: At a glance

TVS Radeon is built on a single-cradle tubular frame and has a minimalistic design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a headlight cluster with chrome surrounds, and a silver-colored exhaust. The bike packs an analog instrument console and a halogen headlamp. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. The drum and disc brake models have a curb weight of 116kg and 118kg, respectively.

Power and performance

TVS Radeon is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.7cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine with ET-Fi technology, which improves performance and mileage. The motor churns out 8.08hp of maximum power at 7,350rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 4,500rpm. It is paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Safety and suspension setup

The TVS Radeon is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also gets a synchronized braking system, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

