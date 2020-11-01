MG Gloster, which was launched in India in October, has retailed 3,725 units and received 2,000 bookings in three weeks, the president and managing director of MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba, has announced. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler comes in four variants: Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. It is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, available in two states of tune.

Twitter Post This is the annoncement made by MD Chaba

Thank you esteemed customers to keep faith in MG. Highest ever Hectors done since launch - 3725 retails and recieved 2000 Gloster bookings in 3 weeks!! We are overwhelmed and puts onus on us to come up to your expectations.🙏🏻 — Rajeev Chaba (@rajeev_chaba) November 1, 2020

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

MG Gloster has a clamshell bonnet with sculpted lines, a large chrome-covered octagonal grille, a scuff plate on the lower lip, a muscular front bumper, and projector-lens LED headlamps with DRLs. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. There are split LED tail lamps, a "GLOSTER" badging, and faux quad exhausts on the rear end.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

MG Gloster gets a 6/7-seater cabin with a three-zone climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker audio system, 64-color ambient lighting, and a massage feature for the driver's seat. Ventilated front seats, a foot-activated electric tailgate, and cruise control are also present. The car houses an 8-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with MG iSMART 2.0 connected car technology.

Details What safety features are offered on the car?

MG Gloster gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, an electronic stability program, parking sensors, and a speed alert system for the safety of passengers. The vehicle also boasts of Level-1 autonomous driving capabilities, thanks to advanced driver assistance systems like a forward-collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, auto parking assist, hill-hold control, driver fatigue reminder system, and lane-departure warning.

Engine Power and performance

MG Gloster draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine available in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit on Super and Smart trims churns out 161hp of power and 375Nm torque, while the twin-turbo version (for Sharp and Savvy variants) generates 215hp/480Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system (for Sharp and Savvy variants).

Information How much does it cost?