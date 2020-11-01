TVS Motor Company is offering exciting deals on its BS6 Sport motorcycle this festive season. These offers can be availed in the form of low-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,555 and down payment beginning from Rs. 11,111. Also, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of a cashback of 5% of up to Rs. 5,000, while Paytm users get a cashback of up to Rs 4,500.

Design TVS Sport: At a glance

The TVS Sport has a minimalistic commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a silvered grab rail, and a slightly-upswept exhaust pipe. The bike packs an analog instrument console and a halogen headlight for lighting. It rides on blacked-out designer alloy wheels. It has a curb weight of 110kg and a 10-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.17hp at 7,350rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 4,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Sport is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a synchronized braking system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?