Last updated on Nov 01, 2020, 08:57 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
TVS Motor Company is offering exciting deals on its BS6 Sport motorcycle this festive season.
These offers can be availed in the form of low-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,555 and down payment beginning from Rs. 11,111. Also, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of a cashback of 5% of up to Rs. 5,000, while Paytm users get a cashback of up to Rs 4,500.
The TVS Sport has a minimalistic commuter look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a silvered grab rail, and a slightly-upswept exhaust pipe.
The bike packs an analog instrument console and a halogen headlight for lighting. It rides on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
It has a curb weight of 110kg and a 10-liter fuel tank.
The TVS Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.17hp at 7,350rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 4,500rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Sport is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a synchronized braking system for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the kick-start variant of the BS6-compliant TVS Sport motorbike sports a price-figure of Rs. 54,850, while the self-start model carries a price-tag of Rs. 61,525 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.