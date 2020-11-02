Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 12:15 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is likely to launch the next-generation version of its G 4x4 squared SUV sometime next year.
In the latest development, a partially-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been found testing, revealing its key highlights.
As per the snaps, it will have a G-Class-inspired front fascia, a roof rack, and a ladder on the rear, among others.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared will have a boxy design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with rounded headlamps, and roof rack-mounted auxiliary lights.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out ORVMs, refreshed wheel arches, and large alloy wheels.
There will be a spare wheel with Mercedes-badging and a ladder on the rear end of the car.
The G 4x4 squared draws power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that should generate power of around 427.8hp and 610Nm of torque. If it comes in AMG guise, the mill will make around 585hp/849Nm. The mill should be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
Not much information is available regarding the interiors of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared. However, it should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
There should be multiple airbags and a rear-view camera for the safety of passengers.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared in India will be revealed at the launch event in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost upwards of Rs. 1.50 crore.
