German automaker Mercedes-Benz is likely to launch the next-generation version of its G 4x4 squared SUV sometime next year. In the latest development, a partially-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been found testing, revealing its key highlights. As per the snaps, it will have a G-Class-inspired front fascia, a roof rack, and a ladder on the rear, among others. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared: At a glance

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared will have a boxy design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with rounded headlamps, and roof rack-mounted auxiliary lights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out ORVMs, refreshed wheel arches, and large alloy wheels. There will be a spare wheel with Mercedes-badging and a ladder on the rear end of the car.

Information Power and performance

The G 4x4 squared draws power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that should generate power of around 427.8hp and 610Nm of torque. If it comes in AMG guise, the mill will make around 585hp/849Nm. The mill should be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Not much information is available regarding the interiors of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared. However, it should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. There should be multiple airbags and a rear-view camera for the safety of passengers.

Information How much will it cost?