Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled its toughest looking adventure scooter, the BWS 125. It will be up for grabs in Vietnam. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with dual round LED headlamps, a USB charging port, and a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 125cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design Yamaha BWS 125: At a glance

The Yamaha BWS 125 has an eye-catching rugged look, featuring large body panels, a flat-type seat, and an upswept exhaust. There are also twin round headlights as well as mirrors. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, protection bars, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a USB charging port. It rides on 12-inch wheels wrapped in tires suitable for off-roading.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha BWS 125 adventure scooter draws power from a 125cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 12hp and a peak torque of 11.2Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha BWS 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium adventure scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?