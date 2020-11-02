MG Motor has announced that all 2,000 units of its Gloster SUV have been sold out in India for the current year. Interested buyers will have to wait till 2021 to buy the car. To recall, the Gloster was launched in the country on October 8, and it comes in four variants: Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

MG Gloster has an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-finished octagonal grille, a clamshell bonnet with sculpted lines, a muscular front bumper, a scuff plate, and swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear section has split LED taillights, faux quad exhaust pipes, and "GLOSTER" badging on the boot lid.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Gloster has a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a 3-zone climate control system, a 12-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, and 64-color ambient lighting. A massage facility for the driver's seat and a foot-activated electric tailgate are also present. The SUV packs an 8-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for MG i-SMART 2.0 connected car technology.

Information Power and performance

MG Gloster is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit, available on Super and Smart variants, makes 161hp/375Nm while the twin-turbo version, offered on Sharp and Savvy trims, generates 215hp/480Nm.

Safety What are the safety features offered on the car?

On the safety front, the MG Gloster comes with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree-view camera, a traction control system, roll movement intervention, and parking sensors. The SUV also offers Level-1 autonomous driving abilities thanks to an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which includes features like forward-collision warning system, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, hill-hold control, driver fatigue reminder system, and lane-departure warning.

Information What about the pricing?