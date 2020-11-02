Renault has postponed the launch of Triber's turbo-petrol variant in India to 2021. The model is set to arrive after the debut of the Kiger compact SUV. The company wants to introduce the new 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine option with the Kiger instead of an existing model. The motor is essentially a derivative of Nissan's 1.3-liter turbo-petrol unit used in the Duster and Kicks.

Exteriors Renault Triber: At a glance

The Renault Triber features a compact design with a chrome-finished grille, silver-colored skid plates, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and 'TRIBER' lettering on the tailgate. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a boot space of 84-liters.

Information Power and performance

The existing Triber draws power from a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72hp of power and 96Nm of torque. The upcoming turbo-petrol model will be offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that is expected to deliver 95hp of power.

Comfort Inside the cabin

Inside, the Renault Triber offers a sporty-looking cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also sports an 8-inch touchscreen console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, it has four airbags, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view parking camera.

