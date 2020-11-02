Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 12:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Renault has postponed the launch of Triber's turbo-petrol variant in India to 2021. The model is set to arrive after the debut of the Kiger compact SUV.
The company wants to introduce the new 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine option with the Kiger instead of an existing model.
The motor is essentially a derivative of Nissan's 1.3-liter turbo-petrol unit used in the Duster and Kicks.
The Renault Triber features a compact design with a chrome-finished grille, silver-colored skid plates, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and 'TRIBER' lettering on the tailgate.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a boot space of 84-liters.
The existing Triber draws power from a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72hp of power and 96Nm of torque. The upcoming turbo-petrol model will be offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that is expected to deliver 95hp of power.
Inside, the Renault Triber offers a sporty-looking cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It also sports an 8-inch touchscreen console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, it has four airbags, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view parking camera.
Official details regarding the pricing of the Renault Triber's turbo-petrol variant will be revealed at the time of launch in 2021. However, it will carry a slight premium over the current model, which carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.12 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.