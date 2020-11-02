Tata Motors is expected to launch its HBX crossover in India by early-2021. In the latest development, a production-specific test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing, revealing its key design highlights. As per the snaps, it will have a slightly sloping roofline, squarish tail lamps, and a split headlight setup. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata HBX: At a glance

The Tata HBX will be based on the 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' (ALFA) platform. It will have a sloping roofline, a 'tri-arrow' grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs, and thick roof rails. On the rear end, it will have small, square-shaped taillights and a boot lid set deep within a chunky bumper.

Information Power and performance

The Tata HBX is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 85hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3,300rpm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Tata HBX will have a 5-seater cabin with a boxy-themed dashboard, square-shaped AC vents, faux tied-down straps, compass, and an Altroz-sourced flat-bottom steering wheel. The crossover will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will offer dual front airbags, a speed alert system, and a parking camera.

Information How much will it cost?