Mahindra has started delivering its 2020 Thar SUV in India. The first unit, christened Thar #1, was handed over to Aakash Minda who won the car's e-auction by placing a bid of Rs. 1.11 crore. To recall, the car was launched on October 2. It comes in three variants and is offered with a choice of turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The Mahindra Thar is offered in three variants- AX, AX Optional, and LX. The SUV has a boxy look, featuring a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and rounded headlamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, square-shaped windows, wheel arches, and heavy-duty alloy wheels. It is available with fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roof options.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol that churns out 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, automatic climate control, roof-mounted speakers, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, there are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and parking sensors.

Information How much does it cost?