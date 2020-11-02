German automaker BMW has finally launched the 2020 iteration of its X3 M model in India. Bookings for the performance-oriented SUV are now open via the company's dealerships. As for the highlights, the X3 M comes with a bold and sporty design, a hi-tech cabin, as well as a powerful BS6-compliant 3.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 BMW X3 M: At a glance

The 2020 BMW X3 M has a sloping roofline, a glossy black kidney grille with M badging, a muscular bumper with wide air dams, and sleek adaptive LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out M-design ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. There is an updated spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lamps, and a quad exhaust setup on the rear side.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2020 X3 M has a 5-seater cabin with an M-style cockpit design, featuring a panoramic sunroof, Black & Oyster Vernasca leather upholstery, electrically adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses an M-specific instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for BMW Virtual Assistant, an iDrive Touch Controller, and a premium speaker system.

Information What are the safety features available on the car?

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the BMW X3 M gets eight airbags, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, as well as collision and pedestrian warning with braking function. Other provisions include high beam assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a parking assistant.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 BMW X3 M draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, M TwinPower Turbo, 6-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 473hp and a peak torque of 600Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox with Drivelogic and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Four driving modes and M-specific suspension are also on offer.

Information How much does it cost?