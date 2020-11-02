-
02 Nov 2020
2020 BMW X3 M SUV launched at Rs. 1 crore
Written by Dwaipayan Roy
Auto
German automaker BMW has finally launched the 2020 iteration of its X3 M model in India. Bookings for the performance-oriented SUV are now open via the company's dealerships.
As for the highlights, the X3 M comes with a bold and sporty design, a hi-tech cabin, as well as a powerful BS6-compliant 3.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2020 BMW X3 M: At a glance
The 2020 BMW X3 M has a sloping roofline, a glossy black kidney grille with M badging, a muscular bumper with wide air dams, and sleek adaptive LED headlamps with LED DRLs.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out M-design ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
There is an updated spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lamps, and a quad exhaust setup on the rear side.
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
The 2020 X3 M has a 5-seater cabin with an M-style cockpit design, featuring a panoramic sunroof, Black & Oyster Vernasca leather upholstery, electrically adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV houses an M-specific instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for BMW Virtual Assistant, an iDrive Touch Controller, and a premium speaker system.
Information
What are the safety features available on the car?
To ensure the safety of the passengers, the BMW X3 M gets eight airbags, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, as well as collision and pedestrian warning with braking function. Other provisions include high beam assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a parking assistant.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 BMW X3 M draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, M TwinPower Turbo, 6-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 473hp and a peak torque of 600Nm.
The mill comes mated to an 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox with Drivelogic and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Four driving modes and M-specific suspension are also on offer.
Information
How much does it cost?
The BMW X3 M comes to India as a completely built-up unit and costs Rs. 99.90 lakh. Customers who book the car prior to December 31 can avail an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in association with Isprava luxury villas.