Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 06:28 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ducati has launched its Multistrada 950 S adventure-touring motorbike in India. Bookings for the two-wheeler have started and deliveries will commence soon.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle comes with a special GP White livery and a host of equipment including Ducati's electronic Skyhook Suspension and a 5-inch TFT screen. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 937cc, L-twin engine.
Ducati Multistrada 950 S sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and offers a sporty semi-faired design. It features a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a raised windshield.
The motorcycle houses an LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch color TFT console with Ducati Multimedia System support, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail 2 tires.
The Ducati Multistrada 950 S draws power from a 937cc, L-twin 'Testastretta' DVT engine that generates 113hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and Ducati QuickShift Evo clutch system.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Multistrada 950 S is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with cornering ABS, traction control, and vehicle hold control. It also gets four configurable riding modes- Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro.
The suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by a Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system.
In India, the Ducati Multistrada 950 S adventure tourer carries a price-figure of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like BMW F 850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900 GT.
