Ducati has launched its Multistrada 950 S adventure-touring motorbike in India. Bookings for the two-wheeler have started and deliveries will commence soon. As for the highlights, the motorcycle comes with a special GP White livery and a host of equipment including Ducati's electronic Skyhook Suspension and a 5-inch TFT screen. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 937cc, L-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Ducati Multistrada 950 S: At a glance

Ducati Multistrada 950 S sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and offers a sporty semi-faired design. It features a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a raised windshield. The motorcycle houses an LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch color TFT console with Ducati Multimedia System support, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail 2 tires.

Information Power and performance

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S draws power from a 937cc, L-twin 'Testastretta' DVT engine that generates 113hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and Ducati QuickShift Evo clutch system.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Multistrada 950 S is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with cornering ABS, traction control, and vehicle hold control. It also gets four configurable riding modes- Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. The suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by a Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system.

Information How much does it cost?