To capitalize on the festive demand, Japanese automaker Honda has launched an 'Exclusive Edition' variant for its Amaze sedan and WR-V crossover in India. It is based on the range-topping VX trim of the standard models and is offered in petrol as well as diesel engine options. The Exclusive Edition comes with some cosmetic updates, new seat covers, and illuminated door scuff plates.

Exteriors Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions: At a glance

Both the Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions come with chrome inserts for the fog lamps, window line, and trunk. They also get an 'Exclusive Edition' badge. The cars have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around tail lamps. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails (for WR-V), blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Both the Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions are available with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 89hp/110Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 99hp/200Nm. Transmission options on offer include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, new black seat covers, illuminated scuff plates, front door lights, and a power steering wheel. Both the cars house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, there are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view parking camera.

Information How much do they cost?