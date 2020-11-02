Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 07:54 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
To capitalize on the festive demand, Japanese automaker Honda has launched an 'Exclusive Edition' variant for its Amaze sedan and WR-V crossover in India.
It is based on the range-topping VX trim of the standard models and is offered in petrol as well as diesel engine options.
The Exclusive Edition comes with some cosmetic updates, new seat covers, and illuminated door scuff plates.
Both the Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions come with chrome inserts for the fog lamps, window line, and trunk. They also get an 'Exclusive Edition' badge.
The cars have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around tail lamps.
On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails (for WR-V), blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Both the Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions are available with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 89hp/110Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 99hp/200Nm. Transmission options on offer include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT gearbox.
The Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions have a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, new black seat covers, illuminated scuff plates, front door lights, and a power steering wheel.
Both the cars house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, there are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view parking camera.
The Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition starts at Rs. 7.96 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Exclusive Edition of the WR-V crossover falls in the Rs. 9.70-10.99 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.