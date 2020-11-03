Nissan is gearing up to launch the Magnite SUV in India soon after Diwali. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the production of the car has started at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. Nissan has also revealed that the Magnite will be offered in XE, XL, XV (High) and XV (Premium) trims along with an optional Technology Pack for XV variants.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite has a sporty design with a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, the SUV houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Magnite will be offered in two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that generates 72hp of power, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that makes 95hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and key-less entry. It also sports a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, the SUV gets dual airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view camera, and cruise control.

Pocket-pinch How much will it cost?