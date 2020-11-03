-
Nissan is gearing up to launch the Magnite SUV in India soon after Diwali. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the production of the car has started at its manufacturing facility in Chennai.
Nissan has also revealed that the Magnite will be offered in XE, XL, XV (High) and XV (Premium) trims along with an optional Technology Pack for XV variants.
Nissan Magnite: At a glance
Nissan Magnite has a sporty design with a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, the SUV houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Power and performance
The Magnite will be offered in two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that generates 72hp of power, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that makes 95hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional automatic gearbox.
Inside the cabin
The Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and key-less entry.
It also sports a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, the SUV gets dual airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view camera, and cruise control.
How much will it cost?
As we reported last week, the Nissan Magnite is expected to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.3 lakh for the base XE variant.
Notably, the optional 'Technology Pack' will be available for XV (High) and XV (Premium) trims only. It includes additional equipment like wireless charger for smartphones, an air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, and JBL speakers.