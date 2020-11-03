In an attempt to increase sales this festive season, Tata Motors will launch a mid-tier XM+ variant for its Altroz hatchback in India, CarDekho has reported. As for the highlights, the upcoming trim will offer 16-inch steel wheels, steering-mounted controls, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It will be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors Tata Altroz XM+: At a glance

The Tata Altroz XM+ hatchback will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, and swept-back projector headlamps. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch steel wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Altroz XM+ will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol unit that makes 85hp/113Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 89hp/200Nm. Both the engines will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Tata Altroz XM+ will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, ambient lighting, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel with mounted controls. The hatchback will also house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, all standard features including multiple airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD will be present.

Information How much will it cost?