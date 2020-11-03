In a bid to boost sales this November, Honda dealerships in India are offering attractive deals on select models like the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and Civic. These offers, which are valid till the end of this month, can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and extended warranty. Here are more details.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.17 lakh

Honda Amaze can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a 5-year warranty. The compact sedan has a chrome grille, LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 90hp/110Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill which is offered in two tunes: 100hp/200Nm and 80hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Honda Jazz is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The hatchback sports a chrome-finished grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and sporty alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. The Jazz draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 90hp/110Nm.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.49 lakh

Like the Jazz, Honda WR-V is also up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 40,000. The crossover comes with a chrome slat grille, LED projector headlamps, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. It offers an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual front airbags. Under the hood, it runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel that generates 99hp/200Nm.

Car #4 Honda Civic: Price starts at Rs. 17.93 lakh