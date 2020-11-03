Hyundai is gearing up to launch the new-generation i20 in India on November 5. In the latest development, the company has listed the hatchback on its website, confirming some of the design and feature details we had revealed in our recent scoops. Notably, the bookings of the upcoming i20 are also live with an attractive 10% cashback offer available on HDFC and ICICI Cards.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The new Hyundai i20 will feature a bold design with a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and a new rear bumper. For lighting, it will have swept-back headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by sleek, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming i20 will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the vehicle will include iMT, IVT, 7-Speed DCT, and manual gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will have a 5-seater cabin with an all-black fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. The car will also house a fully digital instrument cluster and a segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety concerns, it will have dual airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?