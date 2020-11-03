-
03 Nov 2020
'Made in India' Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 launched at Rs. 76.70-lakh
Marking its 10th launch in India this year, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its AMG-branded GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. It is the first car in the AMG line-up to be assembled locally at the company's Chakan plant.
The car has a sporty look and offers a premium cabin with an MBUX touchscreen infotainment console. It is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol V6 engine.
Exteriors
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe: At a glance
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe looks similar to the standard GLC Coupe, barring a few AMG-specific design updates such as a Panamericana grille, refreshed front bumper, four exhausts, and a rear diffuser.
On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side skirts, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, it houses LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around tail lamps.
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe has a 5-seater upmarket cabin with red highlights, sports seats, aluminum paddle shifters, a Burmester sound system, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.
It houses a dual-screen setup, comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment console. The latter comes with three AMG-specific display styles- Classic, Sport, and Supersport.
Features
What safety features are offered on the car?
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is offered with seven airbags, PRESAFE package, electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist (BAS), seatbelt reminder, and EBD.
The car also gets features like a tire pressure monitoring system, attention assist, Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, active braking assist, a 360-degree-view camera, multi-beam LED, adaptive high beam assist plus, and Mercedes Me Connect system.
Engine
Power and performance
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 390hp and 520Nm of peak torque.
The mill comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.
Five driving modes to adjust the vehicle's engine, steering, transmission, and suspension system are also on offer.
Information
How much does it cost?
In India, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe sports a price-figure of Rs. 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like the Porsche Macan S, which carries a price-tag of Rs. 83.95 lakh.