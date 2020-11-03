To celebrate its four million sales milestone, TVS Motor Company will launch a special edition of its RTR 200 4V in India tomorrow i.e. November 4. As per Bikewale, the new variant will sport a blue paint job and come with three riding modes- Rain, Urban, and Track. Under the hood, it should draw power from a BS6-compliant 197.75cc engine.

Design TVS Apache RTR 200 4V special edition: At a glance

The special edition TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will sit on a double-cradle frame, and offer a semi-faired look, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, blue paintwork, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. Moreover, it should have a kerb weight of 153kg and a 12-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The special edition RTR 200 4V should draw power from a BS6-compliant 197.75cc, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 20.21hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.8Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V special edition will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. There should also be three riding modes- Rain, Urban, and Track. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?