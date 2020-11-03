Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 03:16 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
To celebrate its four million sales milestone, TVS Motor Company will launch a special edition of its RTR 200 4V in India tomorrow i.e. November 4.
As per Bikewale, the new variant will sport a blue paint job and come with three riding modes- Rain, Urban, and Track. Under the hood, it should draw power from a BS6-compliant 197.75cc engine.
The special edition TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will sit on a double-cradle frame, and offer a semi-faired look, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, blue paintwork, and eye-catching body graphics.
The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. Moreover, it should have a kerb weight of 153kg and a 12-liter fuel tank.
The special edition RTR 200 4V should draw power from a BS6-compliant 197.75cc, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 20.21hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.8Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V special edition will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. There should also be three riding modes- Rain, Urban, and Track.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V special edition should be priced at around Rs. 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The company will start accepting bookings soon after its launch. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the bike are likely to commence in December.
