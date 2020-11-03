Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 04:41 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata Motors will launch a new CAMO edition of its Harrier SUV in India in the coming days. In the latest update, the model has been spotted at a dealership yard, revealing its design features.
As per the images, the upcoming Harrier CAMO will feature a military green paintwork and will be offered in six variants of XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, and XZA+.
Like the standard Harrier, the CAMO Edition will feature a bold-looking design with a blacked-out grille, large air vent, and a rear spoiler. However, it will have a dark green paintwork. For lighting, it will house sleek headlights, DRLs, fog lamps, and taillights.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels coated in a green shade.
The upcoming Harrier CAMO edition will draw power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The Harrier CAMO Edition will retain the interiors of the standard model. It is likely to offer a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a power steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and automatic climate control.
The SUV will also have a JBL sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Official details regarding the availability and pricing of the Harrier CAMO edition will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming days. For reference, the standard Harrier carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13.84 lakh.
