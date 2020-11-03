Tata Motors will launch a new CAMO edition of its Harrier SUV in India in the coming days. In the latest update, the model has been spotted at a dealership yard, revealing its design features. As per the images, the upcoming Harrier CAMO will feature a military green paintwork and will be offered in six variants of XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, and XZA+.

Exteriors Tata Harrier CAMO Edition: At a glance

Like the standard Harrier, the CAMO Edition will feature a bold-looking design with a blacked-out grille, large air vent, and a rear spoiler. However, it will have a dark green paintwork. For lighting, it will house sleek headlights, DRLs, fog lamps, and taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels coated in a green shade.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Harrier CAMO edition will draw power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Harrier CAMO Edition will retain the interiors of the standard model. It is likely to offer a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a power steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and automatic climate control. The SUV will also have a JBL sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information How much will it cost?