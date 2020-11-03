American automaker Ford is planning to launch a Mahindra Marazzo-based MPV in India to compete with the Toyota Innova Crysta, Autocar has reported. As for the highlights, the car will have a refreshed design and premium interiors featuring Ford SYNC infotainment console. It will be powered by an mHawk 2.2-liter diesel engine that we have seen on the Mahindra Thar. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ford MPV: At a glance

The upcoming Ford MPV will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and projector headlamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,760mm, a ground clearance of 200mm, and a boot space of 190-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Ford MPV will draw power from a BS6-compliant mHawk 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 130hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Not much is known regarding the interiors of the Ford MPV. However, it should have a spacious cabin with multiple seating options, automatic climate control, fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Ford SYNC connected car technology. All the standard safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors should be present.

Information How much will it cost?