Just a couple days from now, on November 5, Hyundai will launch its new-generation i20 in India. The company has already listed the hatchback on its website, and has even started accepting bookings for it. Now, our sources have revealed that the upcoming i20's diesel model will offer a fuel economy of over 25km/liter, making it one of the most efficient hatchbacks.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The new i20 will carry the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy, featuring a larger grille, swept-back headlamps, Z-shaped tail lights, fluidic body lines, and a slightly larger footprint than its predecessor. It will also have 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, body-colored ORVMs with integrated turn-indicators, and will be offered in eight color options including six single-tone and two dual-tone shades.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Thanks to the increased dimensions, the new i20 will offer a more spacious cabin. It will have an all-black dashboard, rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. On the tech side, the hatchback will feature a fully digital instrument cluster, a segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, Blue Link connectivity suite, wireless charging facility, Bose audio system, an air purifier and more.

Under the hood Power and Performance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel. As per our sources, this is the same diesel engine we have seen on the Venue and Creta. However, on the i20, it would be tuned differently to deliver around 100hp. The diesel model will offer a fuel efficiency of over 25km/l.

Pocket-pinch i20 diesel likely to start at around Rs. 7.5 lakh