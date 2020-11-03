Hero MotoCorp will launch the next-generation version of its Xtreme 200S motorcycle in India soon. In the latest development, BikeWale has revealed that the two-wheeler will cost Rs. 1.15 lakh. As for the highlights, it will have a fully-faired look, a digital instrument cluster, and will draw power from a BS6-compliant engine sourced from the XPulse 200. Here are more details.

Design 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S: At a glance

The 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will sit on a diamond type frame and retain the styling of its BS4 counterpart. It will feature a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and run on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should have a kerb weight of around 150kg.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine sourced from the XPulse 200. The mill makes 17.8hp of power at 8,500rpm, 16.45Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Hero Xtreme 200S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?