-
03 Nov 2020
Looking for a new hatchback? Check out these festive deals
Written byHarshita Malik
Auto
-
To attract customers this festive season, automakers have announced attractive discounts and deals across their product line-up including some of the best-selling hatchbacks.
These offers, which are valid only for a limited period, can be availed in the form of cash discounts, loyalty benefits, exchange offers, and corporate benefits.
Here's a sneak-peek at the best deals on hatchbacks.
-
-
Car #1
Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh
-
The Renault KWID is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs. 49,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000.
The hatchback features a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, and LED headlights. It also offers a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags.
Under the hood, it packs a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that generates 67hp/91Nm.
-
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price begins at Rs. 4.45 lakh
-
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.
It has a boxy design with a cascading grille, 14-inch wheels, and a trapezoidal air dam. Inside, the car has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and dual airbags.
The WagonR houses a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp of power and 113Nm of torque.
-
Car #3
Tata Tiago: Priced upwards of Rs. 4.68 lakh
-
Tata Tiago is up for grabs with total benefits of up to Rs. 25,000.
It houses a chrome-clad grille, angular headlamps, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback has a 5-seater cabin, a parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and two airbags.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine which generates 85hp of power and 113Nm of torque.
-
Car #4
Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh
-
Lastly, the Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000, depending on the variant.
The car has a compact look with indicator-mounted ORVMs and projector headlamps. The cabin has fabric upholstery and an 8-inch infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features.
It is offered with a 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine and a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel motor.