To attract customers this festive season, automakers have announced attractive discounts and deals across their product line-up including some of the best-selling hatchbacks. These offers, which are valid only for a limited period, can be availed in the form of cash discounts, loyalty benefits, exchange offers, and corporate benefits. Here's a sneak-peek at the best deals on hatchbacks.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh

The Renault KWID is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs. 49,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. The hatchback features a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, and LED headlights. It also offers a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags. Under the hood, it packs a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price begins at Rs. 4.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It has a boxy design with a cascading grille, 14-inch wheels, and a trapezoidal air dam. Inside, the car has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and dual airbags. The WagonR houses a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #3 Tata Tiago: Priced upwards of Rs. 4.68 lakh

Tata Tiago is up for grabs with total benefits of up to Rs. 25,000. It houses a chrome-clad grille, angular headlamps, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback has a 5-seater cabin, a parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and two airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine which generates 85hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #4 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 5.12 lakh