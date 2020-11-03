Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 09:43 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Ducati will reveal its Multistrada V4 adventure-touring motorbike tomorrow.
The premium motorcycle will come with active cruise control, making it the first in the world to offer this technology. It will also get an all-LED lighting setup, a TFT instrument console, and pack a 1,158cc V4 GranTurismo engine.
Here are more details.
According to previous reports, Ducati Multistrada V4 will come in a single variant. It will have an aggressive semi-faired look, featuring side fairings with huge ducts, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust pipe.
The two-wheeler will also house a TFT instrument console, a Ducati Multimedia system, an adjustable transparent windshield, an all-LED setup for lighting, and spoked wheels.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 will draw power from a Euro-5 compliant 1,158cc V4 GranTurismo engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Ducati Multistrada V4 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a wheelie control system, active cruise control, Bosch cornering ABS, and vehicle hold control for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer should be taken care of by a fully-adjustable setup from Ohlins.
Details pertaining to the availability and pricing of the Ducati Multistrada V4 in India will be announced at the launch event. However, it is likely to carry a price-figure of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
