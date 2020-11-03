Italian automaker Ducati will reveal its Multistrada V4 adventure-touring motorbike tomorrow. The premium motorcycle will come with active cruise control, making it the first in the world to offer this technology. It will also get an all-LED lighting setup, a TFT instrument console, and pack a 1,158cc V4 GranTurismo engine. Here are more details.

Design Ducati Multistrada V4: At a glance

According to previous reports, Ducati Multistrada V4 will come in a single variant. It will have an aggressive semi-faired look, featuring side fairings with huge ducts, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust pipe. The two-wheeler will also house a TFT instrument console, a Ducati Multimedia system, an adjustable transparent windshield, an all-LED setup for lighting, and spoked wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Ducati Multistrada V4 will draw power from a Euro-5 compliant 1,158cc V4 GranTurismo engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm.

Safety What about the safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ducati Multistrada V4 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a wheelie control system, active cruise control, Bosch cornering ABS, and vehicle hold control for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer should be taken care of by a fully-adjustable setup from Ohlins.

Information How much will it cost?