In a bid to increase sales this festive season, Tata Motors is offering noteworthy deals on select models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Notably, the deals are valid only till the end of this month. Here are more details.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.68 lakh

The Tata Tiago is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The hatchback has a chrome-finished grille, swept-back halogen headlights, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. The Tiago draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 86hp/113Nm.

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.38 lakh

Tata Tigor is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The vehicle features a sloping roofline, projector headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags. Under the hood, it packs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Tata Nexon: Priced upwards of Rs. 6.99 lakh

Tata Nexon is being sold with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The SUV gets a cascading grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and designer wheels. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, a 7-inch infotainment panel, and dual-front airbags. It is offered with two engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 118hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill that makes 108.5hp/260Nm.

Car #4 Tata Harrier: Costs upwards of Rs. 13.84 lakh