Japanese automaker Nissan is expected to launch its Magnite SUV in India later this month. In the latest development, the company has revealed the fuel economy of the upcoming vehicle. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (CVT) variant will be the least fuel-efficient at 17.7km/l, while the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (MT) model will offer the best mileage figure of 20km/l. Here are more details.

Information A detailed look at the mileage figures

The Nissan Magnite's 1.0-liter turbo-petrol model will deliver a mileage of 20km/l with a manual gearbox, and 17.7km/l with the CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.0-liter petrol unit will deliver a fuel economy of 18.75km/l.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite has an eye-catching look, featuring a large octagonal grille with chrome surrounding, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, the vehicle packs sleek LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. It is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, square-shaped wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Nissan Magnite will be available in two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.0-liter petrol unit that makes 71hp/96Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that will deliver 99hp/160Nm and 99hp/152Nm, depending on the drivetrain. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. The SUV houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are twin airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, traction control, and cruise control for the safety of the passengers.

Information How much will it cost?