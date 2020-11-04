TVS Motor Company has launched the latest version of its Apache RTR 200 4V motorbike in India. The new model comes with a host of segment-first features including three riding modes and adjustable Showa front suspension. It also comes in a matte blue shade and draws power from a BS6-compliant 198cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: At a glance

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has a sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike packs a SmartXonnect instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, a new ignition key, and updated mirrors. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels and comes in an attractive matte blue color option.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a BS6-compliant 198cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine that generates 20.2hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 18.1Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets dual-channel ABS with rear-wheel lift-off protection (RLP) control and three riding modes- Sport, Urban, and Rain. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by Showa-sourced upside-down forks with pre-load adjustment on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?