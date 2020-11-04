Japanese automaker Yamaha has finally unveiled the new-generation MT-07 motorcycle. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler gets a refreshed design and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 689cc parallel-twin engine with improved fuel injection. It is offered in three color options - Storm Fluo, Icon Blue, and Tech Black. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Yamaha MT-07: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-07 sits on a diamond frame and offers a naked street look. It features a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank with new side covers, a miniature exhaust pipe, an aggressive-looking headlamp cluster, and attractive body graphics. The bike packs a new LCD instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on orange-rimmed alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin PR5 tires.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-07 draws power from a Euro 5-complaint 689cc, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine that generates 75hp of maximum power and 68Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new Yamaha MT-07 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?