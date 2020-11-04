Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza has emerged as the best-selling compact SUV in India in the month of October, beating the popular Kia Sonet by over 350 units.

The Vitara Brezza attracted 12,087 new customers last month while Kia sold 11,271 units of the Sonet to take the second position.

In comparison to last year's sales, Maruti Suzuki's crossover has recorded an 18% annual growth.