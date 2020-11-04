Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 03:10 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza has emerged as the best-selling compact SUV in India in the month of October, beating the popular Kia Sonet by over 350 units.
The Vitara Brezza attracted 12,087 new customers last month while Kia sold 11,271 units of the Sonet to take the second position.
In comparison to last year's sales, Maruti Suzuki's crossover has recorded an 18% annual growth.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza features a sporty design with a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, and a silvered skid plate. For lighting, it houses adjustable headlights, LED fog lights, DRLs, and taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and 328-liters of boot space.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter K-series petrol engine that is tuned to make 103hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an optional automatic gearbox with Smart Hybrid technology.
The Vitara Brezza has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.
The compact SUV also offers a 7.0-inch infotainment console with support for voice control, Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
There are twin airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera for the safety of the passengers.
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.34 lakh for the base-end LXi model and goes up to Rs. 11.40 lakh for the range-topping ZXi+ AT (Dual Tone) variant.
