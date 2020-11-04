Ahead of its launch in early-2021, Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for its I-Pace electric SUV. The deliveries are slated to commence in March. The car will be offered in three variants- S, SE, and HSE, and it will have a sporty design. It will offer a range of over 480km and is claimed to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Exteriors Jaguar I-Pace: At a glance

The Jaguar I-Pace will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, a wide central air vent, sleek Matrix LED headlights, and wrap-around tail lamps. The SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a length of 4,682mm and a wheelbase of 2,990mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Jaguar I-Pace will have a luxurious cabin, featuring 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, an 825W Meridian 3D audio system, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV will house a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There will be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The Jaguar I-Pace will have two electric motors and a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will deliver 395hp of power and a peak torque of 696Nm. It will come mated to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. According to the company, the SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offers a claimed range of 480km on a single charge.

