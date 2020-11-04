Italian automaker Lamborghini has unveiled a new design package for its Huracan EVO sports car. Titled 'Fluo Capsule,' the package includes five new vibrant matte color options with blacked-out body parts and a complementing cabin with added equipment. However, mechanically, the Fluo Capsule edition is the same as the standard Huracan EVO, which runs on a 631hp, 5.2-liter V10 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule edition: At a glance

The EVO Fluo Capsule edition retains the sporty silhouette of the standard model while offering an updated look. The package adds a matte black finish on the roof, side skirts, front bumpers, wing mirrors, and rear splitter, along with body-color lines on the latter two. It is offered in five color options including Verde Shock, Arancio Livrea, Celeste Fedra, Giallo Clarus, and Arancio Dac.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule has a 2-seater all-black cabin, featuring optional sports seats with the Lamborghini insignia embroidered on the headrest, a 'Start & Stop' button cover, and auto climate control. There is an 8.4-inch infotainment console with support for the company's Human-Machine Interface (HMI). The steering wheel also gets an ANIMA button to toggle between the Strada, Sport, and Corsa driving modes.

Engine Power and performance

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule edition draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine that makes 631hp of power and 600Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system with a rear mechanical self-locking differential. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top-speed of over 325km/h.

Information How much does it cost?