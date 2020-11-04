Citroen is expected to launch its C5 Aircross SUV in India sometime in the first half of 2021. In the latest development, the interiors of the upcoming car have been spied for the first time, revealing the key highlights. As per the images, it will have a dual-tone dashboard, vertically-mounted AC vents with black surrounds, and a big touchscreen infotainment console. Here's our roundup.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will have a sporty design, featuring an elongated chrome-finished grille, wide air dams, dual-tone bumpers, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. For lighting, it will have split headlights, LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. The SUV will be flanked by dual-tone roof rails, blacked-out pillars, chromed-covered door handles, and designer alloy wheels.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 128hp of power and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 178hp. The mills should come mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will have a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an engine start-stop button, vertically-mounted AC vents with black surrounds, an electronic parking brake, and steering mounted controls. The SUV will house a big touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will have multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and other standard provisions.

