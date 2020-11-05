Italian automaker Benelli has announced a limited-period "Diwali Sparkle Offer" on its Imperiale 400 motorbike in India. As part of the offer, buyers can save up to Rs. 12,000 on the Red and Black color variants. The automaker has also announced a low-cost EMI scheme of Rs. 4,999 along with up to 85% funding. Here are more details.

Information Benelli is also offering 2-years of complimentary service

In addition to the aforementioned deals, Benelli is offering a 3-year/unlimited kilometer warranty as well as 2-years of complimentary service with the Imperiale 400. Further, the company is providing third-year Annual Maintenance Contract and 24x7 Road Side Assistance service.

Design Benelli Imperiale 400: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame and offers a retro-classic design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, split seats, chromed body panels, and a round halogen headlight. It packs a digital-analog instrument console, a 12-liter fuel tank, and runs on spoked wheels. It is up for grabs in three color options- Red, Silver, and Black.

Information Power and performance

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a BS6-compliant 374cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 21hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 29Nm at 3,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, Benelli Imperiale 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable dual-shocker on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?