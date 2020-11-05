In an attempt to boost sales this festive season, Maruti Suzuki is offering great deals on best-selling models across the Arena and NEXA range, such as the S-Presso, Celerio, Ciaz, and S-Cross. These deals are valid till the end of November and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate offers, as well as exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 3.70 lakh

The S-Presso is available with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 each, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 6,000. The mini-SUV has a Vitara Brezza-like grille, 14-inch steel wheels, and body-colored ORVMs. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual-front airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine which generates 67hp/90Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price begins at Rs. 4.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is up for grabs with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 6,000 corporate benefit. The car sports a minimalistic chrome-surrounded grille, 14-inch wheels, and projector headlights. It has a 5-seater cabin with dual airbags and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 998cc petrol engine that makes 68hp of power and 90Nm of torque.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Priced upwards of Rs. 8.31 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 51,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. The sedan sports a cascading grille, LED headlights, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system, and dual front airbags. Under the hood, it runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 103hp/138Nm.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Costs upwards of Rs. 8.39 lakh