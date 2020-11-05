As the latest addition to its line-up of adventure touring motorbikes, Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Multistrada V4 model.

The premium two-wheeler is offered in three trims- V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. It comes with a host of electronic driving aids, TFT instrument console, and draws power from a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine.

Here are more details.