Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 01:18 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As the latest addition to its line-up of adventure touring motorbikes, Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Multistrada V4 model.
The premium two-wheeler is offered in three trims- V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. It comes with a host of electronic driving aids, TFT instrument console, and draws power from a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine.
Here are more details.
Multistrada V4 sits on a monocoque chassis and features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen. It packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, a split LED headlamp with DRLs, and alloy/spoked wheels (depending on the model)
The top-tier V4 Sport variant gets a carbon fiber front fender along with a carbon fiber and titanium silencer.
The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, V4 GranTurismo engine that generates 168hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Multistrada V4 is equipped with disc brakes, along with cornering ABS, traction control, adaptive cruise control, and an optional blind-spot detection facility. It also gets four riding modes- Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro.
The base V4 model gets 50mm inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock while the V4 S and V4 S Sport have a Ducati Skyhook Suspension system.
No details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 in India are currently available. However, it is expected to be launched in the country in 2021 and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh.
