Hyundai has launched the 2020 iteration of its i20 hatchback in India. It is offered in in four trims- Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). As for the key highlights, the car has a refreshed design and packs several hi-tech features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and six airbags. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

2020 Hyundai i20 is based on the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and looks sportier as well as sharper than the outgoing model. It has a cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air vent. For lighting, there are swept-back headlights with integrated LED DRLs and wrap-around tail lamps with Z-shaped LED inserts. It comes in six single-tone and two dual-tone color options.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The new Hyundai i20 has a 5-seater cabin, featuring an all-black fabric upholstery, a sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, and a power steering wheel. The hatchback houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS with EBD, and Electronic Stability Control.

Engine Power and performance

2020 Hyundai i20 is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices. The 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill comes in two states of tune: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor generates 118hp/172Nm while the 1.5-liter diesel engine delivers 99hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, a 7-speed DCT, and an iMT gearbox.

Pricing How much does it cost?