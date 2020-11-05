Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 04:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra has received over 20,000 bookings for its 2020 Thar SUV in India since its launch in the country on October 2. As per the company, the hard-top automatic and manual variants have emerged as the crowd favorites.
Mahindra has also revealed that the waiting period for the new Thar ranges between 5-7 months, depending on trim.
Here are more details.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar is up for grabs in three trims- AX, AX Optional, and LX. It has a boxy design featuring a huge blacked-out grille with vertical slats, rounded headlights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.
The car is flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arches, side-steppers, and alloy wheels.
It comes with fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roof choices.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill that generates 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that churns out 130hp/320Nm. The mills come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a blacked-out cabin with auto climate control, roof-mounted speakers, reclinable rear seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car also packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For the safety of the passengers, there are dual front airbags, a speed alert system, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.80 lakh in India for the entry-level AX (Petrol) Standard 6-seater soft-top model and goes up to Rs. 13.75 lakh for the top-tier LX (Diesel) 4-seater hard-top AT model (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.