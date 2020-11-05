Ather Energy will launch its flagship 450X electric scooter in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune on November 7. The deliveries will commence by the month-end. The company has also announced that it will set up about 10-15 Ather Grid points (public charging stations) in each city prior to deliveries. Here's our roundup.

Design Ather 450X: At a glance

The Ather 450X sits on an aluminum cast frame and features a headlamp-mounted apron, a flat-type seat, a blacked-out grab rail, an all-LED lighting setup, 22-liter under-seat storage, and alloy wheels. The scooter houses a Bluetooth-enabled 7-inch touchscreen TFT console that offers support for navigation, OTA updates, and smartphone connectivity. It will be up for grabs in three color choices: White, Grey, and Green.

Information Power and performance

The Ather 450X packs a 6kW electric motor that is powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery. The powertrain generates around 8hp/26Nm. The e-scooter promises a range of 85km in Eco mode and can be charged up to 80% in an hour using a fast charger.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ather 450X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets a combined braking system, a regenerative braking system, and reverse parking assist feature. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?