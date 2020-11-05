Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 11:28 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Kawasaki is likely to unveil the new-generation Ninja ZX-10R motorbike in the coming days.
In the latest development, images of the upcoming model have surfaced online, highlighting its key design aspects.
As per the pictures, it will have a Ninja H2-like front fascia, a TFT instrument console, a large fuel tank, and a fully-faired styling.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will have a fully-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, split headlights, a raised windshield, and eye-catching paintwork.
The bike will pack a TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and will ride on alloy wheels. However, it will miss out on front winglets, commonly seen in liter-class motorcycles nowadays for improved downforce.
The Ninja ZX-10R will draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 998cc four-cylinder engine that will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in Euro 4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 207.2hp of power and 114.9Nm of peak torque.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.
Kawasaki will reportedly launch six new motorbikes, including the Ninja ZX-10R, at a launch event on November 23. The bike should make its way to India next year and is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 14 lakh.
