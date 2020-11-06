BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has launched a limited-run John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition in India. The bookings for the car are currently live and only 15 units are up for grabs. The exclusive model pays tribute to the MINI John Cooper Works GP, offering racing-inspired looks, a host of modern accessories, and a 2-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition: At a glance

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition features a metallic silver flat roof, a blacked-out mesh grille, rounded headlights, and a wide air dam with carbon fiber accents. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, silvered ORVMs, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with GP badged wheel caps. The rear section gets a 'John Cooper Works' spoiler and vertically-positioned tail lamps.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition has a sporty cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, 'John Cooper Works' sports seats with GP badging, red-stitched mats, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a leather-draped steering wheel. The hatchback houses a 6.5-inch circular infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, MINI Navigation System, and Radio MINI Visual Boost.

Information What are the safety features available in the car?

To ensure the rider's safety, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition comes with 3-point seat belts, front and passenger airbags, dynamic stability control, crash sensors, brake assist, ABS, and cornering brake control.

Power Power and performance

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 2-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 228hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox with a limited slip differential. According to the automaker, the car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Information How much does it cost?