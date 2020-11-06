-
06 Nov 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorbike launched at Rs. 1.76 lakh
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
As a replacement to the Thunderbird and Thunderbird X models, Royal Enfield has launched its Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle in India. It is offered in three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova.
The bike looks identical to the Thunderbird models but comes with some cosmetic updates, a new 'Tripper screen' for turn-by-turn navigation, and a 349cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance
-
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits on a new double-downtube cradle frame and features elements like a rounded halogen headlamp, curved fenders, and a tear-drop fuel tank.
The bike houses a TFT instrument console with a 'Tripper Screen' which supports Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation.
The range-topping Supernova variant comes with dual-tone colors, a transparent windscreen, tan seats, and a pillion backrest.
-
Information
Buyers can also customize their bikes
-
The company has also introduced a 'Royal Enfield Make it Yours' program that allows buyers to customize their Meteor 350. Customers can choose from different road-legal exhausts, eight engine-guard designs, six different seats, two different windscreens, bar end mirrors, and several color options.
-
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
-
To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with a 6-step pre-load adjustment on the rear end.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
-
Pricing
How much does it cost?
-
Bookings for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle have commenced in India, and it is up for grabs through the company's showrooms across the country.
As for the pocket-pinch, the bike starts at Rs. 1.76 lakh for the entry-level Fireball model. The mid-tier Stellar trim is priced at Rs. 1.81 lakh while the range-topping Supernova variant costs Rs. 1.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).