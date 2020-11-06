As a replacement to the Thunderbird and Thunderbird X models, Royal Enfield has launched its Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle in India. It is offered in three variants- Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The bike looks identical to the Thunderbird models but comes with some cosmetic updates, a new 'Tripper screen' for turn-by-turn navigation, and a 349cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Royal Enfield Meteor 350: At a glance

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits on a new double-downtube cradle frame and features elements like a rounded halogen headlamp, curved fenders, and a tear-drop fuel tank. The bike houses a TFT instrument console with a 'Tripper Screen' which supports Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation. The range-topping Supernova variant comes with dual-tone colors, a transparent windscreen, tan seats, and a pillion backrest.

Information Buyers can also customize their bikes

The company has also introduced a 'Royal Enfield Make it Yours' program that allows buyers to customize their Meteor 350. Customers can choose from different road-legal exhausts, eight engine-guard designs, six different seats, two different windscreens, bar end mirrors, and several color options.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with a 6-step pre-load adjustment on the rear end.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Pricing How much does it cost?