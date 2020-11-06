To capitalize on the festive demand, Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering great deals on models like the Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, and Elantra. These offers will be valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1 Hyundai Santro: Price begins at Rs. 4.63 lakh

Hyundai Santro can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 35,000, barring Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants which are available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. The hatchback has a cascading grille, projector headlamps, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch infotainment console and a driver's airbag. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10: Price starts at Rs. 5.91 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The hatchback sports a blacked-out grille, 14-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlamps. It has a 5-seater cabin with rounded AC vents, dual front airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment console. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that generates 82hp/114Nm.

Car #3 Hyundai Elite i20: Costs upwards of Rs. 6.5 lakh

The Hyundai Elite i20 is available with benefits worth Rs. 75,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 50,000. The four-wheeler comes with a blacked-out grille, projector headlamps, and sporty alloy wheels. The cabin has five seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 82hp of power and 114Nm of peak torque.

Car #4 Hyundai Elantra: Priced upwards of Rs. 17.60 lakh