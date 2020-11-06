Tata Motors has launched the CAMO Edition of its Harrier SUV in India. The premium four-wheeler comes with a CAMO Green paintwork and blacked-out body fitments that give it a stealthy look. It also gets all-black interiors to match the overall theme. In addition, the company has offered CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+ optional accessory packs that add extra design highlights and equipment.

Exteriors Tata Harrier CAMO Edition: At a glance

Tata Harrier CAMO Edition has a sporty design, featuring a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, a muscular bonnet, and Xenon projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The accessory packs add "HARRIER" lettering on the bonnet, floor and trunk mats, side-steppers, new OMEGARC scuff plates, sunshades, and decals on the hood, roof, and doors.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Tata Harrier CAMO Edition features black leatherette seats with contrast CAMO Green stitching, a 'Blackstone Matrix' trim on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and a 9-speaker audio system. The SUV sports a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Harrier CAMO Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Pricing How much does it cost?