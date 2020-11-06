Last updated on Nov 06, 2020, 05:48 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors has launched the CAMO Edition of its Harrier SUV in India. The premium four-wheeler comes with a CAMO Green paintwork and blacked-out body fitments that give it a stealthy look. It also gets all-black interiors to match the overall theme.
In addition, the company has offered CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+ optional accessory packs that add extra design highlights and equipment.
Tata Harrier CAMO Edition has a sporty design, featuring a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, a muscular bonnet, and Xenon projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The accessory packs add "HARRIER" lettering on the bonnet, floor and trunk mats, side-steppers, new OMEGARC scuff plates, sunshades, and decals on the hood, roof, and doors.
Tata Harrier CAMO Edition features black leatherette seats with contrast CAMO Green stitching, a 'Blackstone Matrix' trim on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and a 9-speaker audio system.
The SUV sports a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, it provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.
The Tata Harrier CAMO Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
In India, the Tata Harrier CAMO Edition starts at Rs. 16.50 lakh for the entry-level XT trim and goes up to Rs. 20.30 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ variant. Meanwhile, the CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+ accessory packages are priced at Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 50,000, respectively.
At this price-point, the car takes on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Mahindra XUV500.
